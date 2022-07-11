Mercedes-Benz clocks highest ever Q2 sales of 7,573 units in India
New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India on Monday reported its highest ever second-quarter sales at 7,573 units, registering a 56 per cent jump over the year-ago period.
The company had sold 4,857 units in the April-June period of 2021.
The highest ever Q2 sales were achieved on the back of new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and a unique omnichannel customer journey created through the Retail of the Future initiative, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
"This sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply-side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk stated.
The company expects the semiconductor shortage to continue in the coming months, he added.
"It remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period. We have a solid order bank of more than 6,000 cars, which makes our market outlook very positive," Schwenk said.
The third quarter will be highly exciting as the company lines up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from the global portfolio, for Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark, he noted.
