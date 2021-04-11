Mcap of four of ten most valued cos jump over `1.14 lakh crore

New Delhi: Four of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

While TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India witnessed losses in their market capitalisation.

But, their cumulative loss of Rs 99,183.31 crore was less than the total gains made by the four firms. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 57,816.18 crore to reach Rs 12,28,898.85 crore. Infosys added Rs 23,625.36 crore to its valuation at Rs 6,13,854.71 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped Rs 17,974.19 crore to Rs 5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by Rs 15,328.71 crore to Rs 2,99,507.71 crore. In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation fell by Rs 35,750.35 crore to Rs 7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of RIL dipped Rs 24,755.52 crore to reach Rs 12,56,889.45 crore.