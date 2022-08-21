Mcap of five of top-ten valued cos falls `30,737.51 crore last week

New Delhi: Five of the top-10 valued firms together lost Rs 30,737.51 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 183.37 points or 0.30 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the laggards from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were

the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 12,883.7 crore to Rs 17,68,144.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India fell by Rs 9,147.73 crore to Rs 4,64,436.79 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 5,323.92 crore to Rs 12,38,680.37 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 2,922.03 crore to Rs 6,05,807.09

crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 460.13 crore to Rs 4,42,035.99 crore.

On the other hand, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,128.17 crore to reach Rs 6,18,894.09 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 4,835.37 crore to take its valuation to Rs 8,30,042.72 crore.

The market valuation of LIC increased by Rs 2,308.62 crore to Rs 4,33,768.34 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 1,916.08 crore to Rs 4,47,675.98 crore.

Infosys added Rs 1,220.24 crore to its valuation which was at Rs 6,72,140.88 crore.