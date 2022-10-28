Maruti Suzuki Q2 net up over 4-fold to `2,112.5 cr

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, MSIL said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period.

MSIL said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter. "Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,54,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units. Shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 35,000 vehicles in this quarter," it added.

The firm said the year-ago quarter was marked by an acute shortage of electronic components and consequently it could sell a total of 3,79,541 units, out of which 320,133 units were in the domestic market and 59,408 units were in export markets.