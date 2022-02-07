Maruti Suzuki expects production activity to pick up in Q4

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is expecting production activity to improve in the current quarter with gradual improvement in the supply of critical electronic components, a senior company official has said.

The auto major is also looking at ways, including bolstering its SUV portfolio, in order to get back to 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in the years ahead.

The company's cumulative market share currently hovers around 44 per cent as it continues to struggle in the mid-size SUV segment, which has been growing at a fast clip.

"An estimated 90,000 vehicles could not be produced during the third quarter owing to the global shortage of electronics components mostly corresponding to the domestic models. Though still unpredictable, the electronics supply situation is improving gradually. The company hopes to increase production in Q4, though it will not reach full capacity," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) CFO Ajay Seth said in an analyst call.

At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

Seth noted that during the October-December quarter, the company continued to experience a shortage of electronic components, especially during the festive period, when the demand for cars usually remains good.

"The enquiry, bookings and retail sales in the third quarter have shown an improvement sequentially. Enablers such as finance availability and interest rates continue to remain favourable," Seth explained.

Elaborating on the production scenario, MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava stated that the situation has improved gradually from September last year when the company could only roll out 40 per cent of its manufacturing target.

"The situation in that sense is improving. However, it is still not 100 per cent as you can see, and we are hopeful in January, February and March, we will continue to see this improvement hopefully to be above that 90 per cent mark...we may not reach 100 per cent," he stated.

Srivastava further said: "When we will reach 100 per cent is actually not clear at the moment because we cannot take a definitive view on that because it's a very complex supply chain, which is involving not just Maruti Suzuki but all OEMs in India and not just India, but across the globe."