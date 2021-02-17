Markets tumble as Sensex tanks 400 points, Nifty falls below 15,250

Mumbai: Equity indices buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Wednesday as risk appetite remained subdued amid a bearish trend overseas.



Profit-booking was seen in finance, IT and FMCG counters, while a depreciating rupee also weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent to close at 51,703.83. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.

Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.80 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's and HDFC.

HDFC twins accounted for over half of the benchmark's losses.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, climbing up to 2.39 per cent.

Global markets were on the backfoot amid rising US Treasury yields and concerns over frothy valuations.

BSE healthcare, IT, finance, bankex, realty and FMCG indices slipped up to 0.91 per cent, while power, telecom, energy and industrials rose as much as 1.26 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, rising up to 0.53 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong ended on a positive note while bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent higher at 63.71 per barrel. The rupee ended 5 paise lower at 72.74 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,144.09 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.