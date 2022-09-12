Markets rise for 3rd day; Sensex breaks 60K mark, IT stocks shine

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by about 322 points to close above the 60,000 level on Monday tracking gains in banking, IT and energy stocks amid positive global equities.



Rising for a third straight day, the 30-share barometer closed higher by 321.99 points or 0.54 per cent at a three-week high of 60,115.13. As many as 21 of the index constituents closed in the green. After a strong opening, the index touched a day's high of 60,284.55 and a low of 59,912.29.

Similarly, NSE Nifty spurted by 103 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 17,936.35 points, with 36 of its constituents ending with gains.

In the three-day rally, Sensex advanced 1,086 points, while Nifty gained nearly 312 points.

Foreign fund buying, crude oil prices trading near $93 level, and macro data reflecting the strong growth recovery, boosted investor sentiment.

Gains in global equity markets also propped up the local equities.

Among Sensex stocks, Titan rose the most by 2.39 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel. Gains in RIL, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T aided the rally.

HDFC fell the most by 0.43 per cent, while HDFC Bank and Nestle also declined.

The BSE Midcap rose by 0.52 per cent while BSE Smallcap gained 1 per cent.

All the sectoral indices closed in green with BSE Realty spurting the most by 2.23 per cent. Consumer Durables rose by 1.40 per cent, BSE Teck by 1.16 per cent, BSE IT by 1.3 per cent and Utilities by 1 per cent.

Of the 3,759 stocks traded on BSE, 2,165 scrips advanced and 1,428 declined while 166 closed unchanged.

Among global markets, shares climbed in Europe and Asia after last week's strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak. Many Asian markets were closed for holidays. The US futures rose while oil prices turned higher.

While Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 per cent, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays.

Brent crude oil advanced 28 cents to $93.12 a barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,132.42 crore on Friday, as per exchange data. The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 4 paise higher to close at 79.53 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.