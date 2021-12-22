Markets extend gains for second session on trot

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks darted up for the second session on the trot on Wednesday, mirroring a rebound in world stocks despite the looming threat of the Omicron variant.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 56,930.56. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,955.45.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.94 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, SBI, L&T and Tata Steel. Only three index components finished lower -- Wipro, ITC and Nestle India, dipping up to 0.77 per cent.

Investors' wealth jumped by Rs 6,56,828.59 crore as stock markets continued the rally for a second day on Wednesday. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also gained Rs 6,56,828.59 crore to Rs 2,59,14,409.64 crore in two days.

All sectoral indices ended on a positive note, with BSE realty, industrials, energy, capital goods and auto indices climbing as much as 2.93 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.38 per cent to $74.24 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,209.82 crore, exchange data showed.