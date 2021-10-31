Macro data, earnings to play major role in market movement this week: Analysts

New Delhi: The Fed interest rate decision, domestic macroeconomic data announcements and quarterly earnings will be the major sentiment drivers for the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Investors will also take cues from the monthly auto sales numbers to be announced on Monday.

Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on Friday for Diwali Balipratipada.

"Due to the festival of Diwali, markets will have a truncated three-day trading session this week.

"Key events to watch out for this week will be India's PMI data for October and US Fed meeting which will provide some direction to the market," Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Selling by foreign funds, weak global markets and mixed earnings weighed on market sentiments last

week.

"This is going to be a truncated week on account of Diwali where the market is heading this festival season with a mood of profit-booking.

"The week will start with auto sales numbers for October where expectations are low, while the market will also gauge the consumers' sentiments on Dhanteras and Diwali,"

Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart said.

Important earnings are lined up this week including names like HDFC, IRCTC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and SBI, he added.

Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities, said, "Although the trading week ahead will be shorter than usual, it can undoubtedly be eventful. The news flow and market sentiment may be largely dominated by the upcoming FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting."

Shah added that Indian automakers will report their monthly sales figures.

"Despite the advent of the festive season, shortages of semiconductors, rising freight and commodity prices may continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales,"

Shah added.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent.