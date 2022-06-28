L&T Technology Services opens engineering design centre in France
Bengaluru: Engineering services company L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has inaugurated its engineering design centre (EDC) in Toulouse, France, to initially cater to the new-age digital requirements of global aerospace and defence sectors.
The EDC will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region as an engineering partner, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The centre will specialise in end-to-end solutions for aerospace design and manufacturing, with a workforce of LTTS engineers having proven expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design, the company stated.
"LTTS plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre," the statement added.
LTTS said it plans to invest and expand the new EDC, giving it a focus on sustainable next-generation solutions such as avionics systems and airline digital solutions for customer and operations excellence.
The centre will also incubate engineering solutions in other domains such as digital plant solutions, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution, to cater to the domestic market.
