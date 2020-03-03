L&T bags significant orders in India, overseas

New Delhi: Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged significant orders in India and overseas.

In Bangladesh, the business has won a turnkey order for design, supply, installation and commissioning of power transmission infrastructure for the 800 MW Rupsha power plant, it said in a statement.

An order to build 220kV substations in Nepal has been received, it said, adding that an order to establish 380kV and 230kV transmission line corridors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also been bagged.

On the domestic front, the business has won an order to design and construct a 50 MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Tamil Nadu.

Additional orders have been received for ongoing transmission line jobs in India, it added.

"L&T Construction awarded significant contracts for its power transmission and distribution business... in India and overseas," it said.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.