LIC further relaxes claim settlement requirements

Mumbai: In the current pandemic situation, keeping in view the safety of its Customers, LIC has given following relaxations in various claim settlement requirements to make the processes easier and hassle free:

To facilitate speedy settlement of death claims in the prevailing situation where death has occurred in a hospital, in lieu of Municipal death certificates, LIC has allowed alternate proofs of death such as:

Death certificate, Discharge summary/Death summary containing clear date and time of death issued by Govt/ESI/Armed Forces/Corporate Hospitals and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or Development Officers of 10 years standing alongwith Cremation/Burial certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority. In other cases, Municipal Death Certificate will be required as earlier.

For Annuities with return of capital options, production of life certificates is waived for annuities due up to 31.10.2021, besides accepting life certificates sent through email in other cases. LIC has also introduced Life certificate procurement through video call process.

To address the difficulties experienced by policyholders in submitting documents required for claim settlement in servicing branch, submission of documents has been allowed in any nearby LIC office for due Maturity/Survival Benefit claims.

LIC has also enabled online NEFT record creation and submission for its customers through customer portal for speedy settlement.