KVIC's employment drive transforms Bali island

New Delhi: It is a historic transformation of the sleepy tiger-infested Bali island in the dense mangrove thickets of Sunderbans. The island, which was totally disconnected from the mainstream of development since Independence, is now bustling with Khadi activities.

Over a hundred tiger widows (Bag Bidhoba in local parlance) in the Bali island who were engaged with spinning activity by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2018, can now boast of modern amenities, advanced equipment like charkhas and looms and marketing support to provide these women artisans with sustainable livelihood. To begin Khadi activities on the island, KVIC had set up a temporary structure three years ago, which has been converted into a permanent work shed now.

On Wednesday, Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the newly built 3000 sq feet work shed and a 500 sq feet common facility centre for Khadi artisans at the Bali island. The "Tiger Victim Khadi Katai Kendra" is now equipped with 125 new model charkhas, 15 modern looms and provides employment to nearly 150 women artisans of the Bali island. KVIC has also provided these artisans with yarn dyeing machines and readymade garment manufacturing machines. The centre has been modernized at the cost of Rs 95 lakh which has been funded by KVIC under its Khadi Reforms and Development Program (KRDP) and Workshed Scheme for Khadi Artisans. The centre is being run by a local Khadi Institution of West Bengal.

Saxena said the Khadi activities on Bali island are inspired by Prime Minister's vision of empowering the marginalized sections and reconnecting them with the mainstream of development.