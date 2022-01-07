KVIC rolls out 'Mobile Honey Processing Van' to support farmers and beekeepers

New Delhi: Aligned with Minister's dream of "Sweet Kranti" (Sweet Revolution) though honey production, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has come up with a unique innovation to enable beekeepers and farmers to get fair price of the honey produce. KVIC has designed an innovative "Mobile Honey Processing Van" that will process beekeepers' honey at their doorsteps and thus save them the hassle and the cost of taking the honey to processing plants in far off cities for processing. While this will make beekeeping a more profitable business for small beekeepers; this will also maintain purity and highest quality standards of honey.

Mobile Honey Processing Van, which is the first of its kind in the country, was launched by Chairman KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at Village Sirora in Ghaziabad on Friday. Local MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar and KVIC Member (Central Zone), Jai Prakash Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The Mobile Honey Processing Van has been designed in house by KVIC at its Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, Panjokehra, at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. This mobile honey processing unit can process up to 300 KG of honey in 8 hours. This van is also equipped with a testing laboratory that would instantly examine the quality of honey. This Mobile Honey Processing Van comes as a major development under KVIC's Honey Mission which aims at training beekeepers, distributing Bee Boxes to farmers and helping rural, educated as well as unemployed youth to earn extra income through beekeeping activities.

KVIC Chairman Saxena said the Honey Mission aims at increasing the honey production in the country and adding to the income of farmers and beekeepers. "This innovative Mobile Honey Processing Van will serve multiple objectives. Besides reducing the honey extraction and processing cost to the beekeepers, it will also eliminate any scope for adulteration of honey as the processing will be done at the doorsteps," Saxena said.