KIIT ranks 8th globally in SDG 'Reducing Inequalities'

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 8th among universities of the world in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of 'Reducing Inequalities' in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 published on 28th April 2022.

Besides World University Rankings, Times Higher Education publishes several other rankings of institutions every year on different parameters. One of the most important among these is the Impacts Rankings, which evaluates thousands of universities from all over the world on their contributions to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assesses their commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

In this year's rankings, KIIT has been ranked 8th best in the entire world for its impact in one parameter of SDGs – 'Reducing Inequalities'. With impressive ranks of 101-200 in other SDGs - Quality Education; Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions; and Partnerships for the Goals – KIIT has achieved the overall position of 201-300 in the rankings, which lists over 1500 universities from 106 countries. Only a handful of Indian institutions feature in the list, and KIIT is among the top eight universities from India.

Along with quality education and research, KIIT has been actively involved in a wide spectrum of social development activities since its inception. "KIIT has done extensive work in the field of reducing inequalities. As a result, it has got 8th position in the whole world in this parameter of SDG", opined the academic community of KIIT Deemed to be University.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, KIIT's position among the world's most impactful universities in the parameter of 'Reducing Inequalities' reflects its enormous work done in the field over the years. He congratulated the Chancellor; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sasmita Samanta; faculty and staff members and students of KIIT for the achievement.

KIIT, which takes pride as a community-based university, has been extensively contributing to social priorities like reducing poverty through education, women empowerment, rural development, tribal upliftment, art, culture and literature, etc. since its inception.

In fact, KIIT is committed towards all 17 SDGs and its academic and social outreach programmes directly touch most of the goals.

High rank of KIIT in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings reflects its high social responsibility and impactful contributions toward sustainable development.