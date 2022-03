Khadi rolls out employment spree in Rajasthan, empowers 1,100 artisans

New Delhi: In a major boost to the self-employment spree in Rajasthan, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Saturday distributed 200 electric potter wheels to potters, 240 waste wood toolkits to Carpenters and 10 dona paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed the machines to these khadi artisans from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Nagaur districts that have been trained by KVIC. The distribution of machines will create direct employment for nearly 1,100 people, including 170 BPL families.

The electric potter wheels have been distributed to 200 potter families from Jaisalmer that is known for its exquisite clay pottery. These potters have been empowered under KVIC's flagship scheme "Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana" which aims at reviving the dying art of pottery and empowering the marginalised potter community. Similarly, artisans have been trained in making paper dona plate and wood craft by KVIC so as to make them self-reliant by providing self-employment.

Saxena said these initiatives have been launched under KVIC's "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" which aims at empowering the rural masses through self-employment and also strengthening the rural economy of the country. "These initiatives of KVIC is a major step towards fulfilling Prime Minister's dream of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Through these schemes, KVIC has created lakhs of employment not only in Rajasthan but in other parts of the country" too. Saxena said. He said that KVIC is for the first time providing aonline marketing platform for the potters of Rajasthan so that they can sell their clay products across the country.

It may be noted that Rajasthan is a focus area of KVIC which has an immense potential of employment creation. Also, a number of traditional art forms in Rajasthan including clay pottery are being revived by KVIC. So far KVIC has distributed over 5000 electric potter wheels in the state that has created nearly 14,000 employment.