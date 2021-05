Judge digs into Apple app store policies as trial ends

San Ramon (US): The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple's stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is not likely to issue a decision until this summer. But she opened a window into her thoughts during a three-hour session with lawyers for Apple and its adversary, Epic Games, during the final day of a three-week trial in Oakland, California.

Gonzalez Rogers' line of questioning suggested she sides with much of the defence that Apple has mounted to justify the 15 per cent to 30 per cent commissions it collects for in-app transactions on the iPhone to help pay for the technology powering its devices.

Epic Games, the maker of the popular videogame Fortnite, has been trying to prove the fees are the price-gouging tool of a monopoly hatched within the "walled garden" Apple has built around the iPhone, the app store, its software and other devices such as the iPad and iPod.

To loosen Apple's tight-fisted control, Epic wants Gonzalez Rogers to issue an order that would require Apple to open the iPhone and its other mobile products to rival app stores. Those alternatives would include Epic's still-unprofitable app store, which charges a commission of just 12 per cent.

Apple's app store, in contrast, has become far more profitable than its late co-founder, Steve Jobs, ever envisioned when he opened it 13 years ago. Precisely how profitable was not revealed in the trial, although an Apple executive conceded the company had brought in at least $20 billion as of June 2017.

Gonzalez Rogers does not seem to believe the fees are unreasonable, let alone illegal. That is in part because Apple's commissions mirror those charged on in-app commissions by the app store feeding about three billion devices powered by Google's Android software, as well as those imposed by major video game consoles — Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and "Nintendo's Switch.