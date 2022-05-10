JSW Steel crude steel output up 22% in April

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production increased 22 per cent to 16.67 lakh tonne in April 2022.

Crude steel production in April 2021 stood at 13.71 lakh tonne, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of April 2022 at 16.67 lakh tonne, that grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y on standalone basis," it said.

Production of flat-rolled products rose 25 per cent to 12 lakh tonne over 9.57 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Output of long-rolled products also increased 5 per cent to 3.54 lakh tonne, over 3.37 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of diversified $13 billion JSW Group. JSW Group has business interests in sectors such as energy and

infrastructure.