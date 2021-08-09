'ITR 1, 2, 4 filing, e-proceedings, some key functionalities available'

New Delhi: The government on Monday said certain key functionalities like user profile, ITR 1, 2 and 4 filing, e-proceedings, viewing of old ITRs, are available to the users on the new income tax portal.

The new income tax e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches.

In a reply to a question on whether technical glitches continue to mar the functioning of the new IT portal, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said most of the issues reported by taxpayers pertain to non-availability or technical issues of certain functionalities or forms.

"Certain key functionalities like user profile, dashboard, filing of ITR 1, 2 & 4, e-proceedings, including Video conferencing requests, Digital Signing Certificate, viewing of old Income Tax returns, e-verification, e-PAN service, Aadhaar-PAN Linking, Adding Authorised Representative, etc. are available to the users," the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

The tax department has taken corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from taxpayers, tax professionals and representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

To a query on whether the government has asked the software developer and vendor of the system to set things right and if so, the time by which it will be done, Chaudhary said the I-T department is continuously engaged with Infosys to expedite the resolution of any pending issues.

"Infosys has informed that technical issues noticed in the functioning of the portal are continuously being resolved," he added.