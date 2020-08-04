ITC's Bhadrachalam facility gets 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating by CII

New Delhi: ITC on Tuesday said its paperboards and specialty papers business integrated facility at Bhadrachalam, Telangana, has been conferred the 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre, as part of the Green Company rating system.

The 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating is given to industries for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards environment conservation by CII as part of its Green Company rating system with a comprehensive framework that evaluates performance of green features of companies on 10 broad green parameters.

These parameters include energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure, among others.

"The GreenCo Platinum Plus rating puts ITC's Bhadrachalam unit at par with green standards of other world-class facilities," the company said in a statement.

ITC Corporate Management Committee Member Sanjay Singh said, "The GreenCo Platinum + rating is a recognition of our Bhadrachalam unit's large scale efforts towards combating climate change."

ITC said it has been carbon positive for 15 years, water positive for 18 years and solid waste recycling positive for 13 years.