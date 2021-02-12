ITC posts Rs 3,587 cr net profit for Q3

New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,047.87 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at Rs 14,124.48 crore. It was Rs 13,307.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, ITC said the results are not comparable as they also include the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020.

"Accordingly, the results of the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, are not comparable with previous periods," it said.

ITC's total expenses were at Rs 9,765.56 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21.

Shares of ITC on Thursday settled at Rs 226.45 on the BSE, down 0.53 per cent from the previous close.