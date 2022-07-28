ISRO earns $279 mn forex via satellite launches
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has earned $279 million in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question, Singh said ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
"Total foreign exchange revenue earned through launching of foreign satellites amounts to $56 million (one million=10 lakhs) and 220 million Euros approximately," Singh said, without mentioning any time-frame for such launches.
As per current exchange rates, 220 million euros are equivalent to 223 million dollars. The latest PSLV mission was on June 30 when ISRO's warhorse launch vehicle placed three Singaporean satellites into orbit.
PSLV-C53 mission by ISRO, successfully launched three Singapore customer satellites namely DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1.
The PSLV-C53 was the second dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS), Singh said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks27 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'Delhi slowly becoming EV capital'27 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
'Govt preparing individual action plan for 5 markets chosen for...27 July 2022 7:58 PM GMT
'L-G asks Speaker to comply to GNCTD (Amendment) Act'27 July 2022 7:58 PM GMT
Delimitation panel seeks info on polling booths & population data27 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT