IRCTC partners with Robin Hood Army for free distribution of meals

New Delhi: The IRCTC has partnered with an NGO in Mumbai for distribution of ready-to-eat meal to the poor and needy in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Railway PSU said Tuesday.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) said it has partnered with the Robin Hood Army (RHA) NGO and Aloo Kanda Poha' will be delivered through Uber Logistic Network.

"The IRCTC has been among the front runners in distribution of free meals during the countrywide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 and has served the

affected fellow citizens by distribution of more than 21 lakh community meals and more than 1.8 crore meals to the migrant laborers travelling in Shramik Special Trains," the IRCTC said.

The company plans to distribute similar meals in other cities also in association with NGOs.