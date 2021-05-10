IOC leverages expertise, assets to help combat 2nd COVID-19 wave

New Delhi: As a responsible corporate citizen, IndianOil Corporation (IOC) continues to go beyond its business priorities to leverage its expertise and assets to help in the humanitarian efforts to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation.

In the face of a massive surge in demand for medical oxygen, IndianOil has diverted the high-purity oxygen used in its Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Unit to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen at the Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex. The throughput of the Unit has also been scaled down to serve the more critical cause. Presently, it is supplying 270 Metric Tonnes of LMO per day to the Hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

IndianOil is also converting 14 LNG tankers of 17 MT each into medical grade oxygen carriers to strengthen the medical oxygen logistics in the country. By mid-May, over 20 Road Tankers and 25 ISO Containers of about 820 MT combined capacity will be pressed into action by IndianOil.

Moreover, over the next six months, IndianOil will be manufacturing ten Cryogenic road tankers at its Cryogenic Plant at Nasik.

To further streamline the medical oxygen supply scenario, IndianOil has launched a single-window application – Sanjeevani Express.

This application is equipped to enable real-time monitoring of liquid oxygen supply logistics.

The single window platform has been created to help all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Oil companies and other central and state government agencies, to monitor allocation, dispatch and receipt of Medical oxygen.

IndianOil has also extended medical insurance to its corona warriors for yet another year to support fuel station attendants, LPG delivery persons, contract workers and truck drivers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground.

Earlier, IndianOil contributed to India's COVID-19 vaccination programme by supplementing the available Cold Chain Equipment (CCE) infrastructure in the four States of Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Manipur, for the storage and transportation of vaccine. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, IndianOil has incurred a CSR expenditure of about Rs 300 crore to help the country fight the deadly

pandemic.