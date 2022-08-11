Int'l Solar Alliance floats tender for 1150 MW solar project in Cuba

New Delhi: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) in partnership with the Cuban government has floated a tender for setting up a 1150 MW solar project in Cuba.

State-owned NTPC is the project management consultant for ISA for setting up the project, an ISA statement said.

The project is part of Cuba's plan to implement 2100 MW of solar projects, reducing the reliance on expensive and polluting diesel generators and increasing its green energy portfolio. It also includes building of 150 MW/150 MWh of storage to support grid reliability.

Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA said the Association has a strong pipeline of solar park projects in Latin America, Africa and Asia and this project in Cuba is the first tender of many.

The ISA and NTPC have been working with Cuban officials and engineers to ensure the success of the tender, the statement said.

This project is the first in ISA's broader solar park programme, which seeks to support developing markets in structuring bankable, economic solar parks through technical support, transparent and competitive tendering and formulating effective project agreements like PPAs, and implementation agreements.

Request for Qualification (the tender) has been floated on behalf of UNE by NTPC for the selection of an eligible list of participants. These selected participants will be called for the final stage of the tender, i.e. Request for Proposal (RFP).