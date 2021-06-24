'Insurance cos settle 15.39L health claims as on June 22'

Mumbai: Insurance companies have settled 80 per cent or 15.39 lakh COVID-19 health claims amounting to Rs 15,000 crore as on June 22, an Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) member said.

Insurance players have received about 19.11 lakh COVID-19 health claims so far.

"Of the 19,11,384 COVID health claims reported as on June 22, 15,39,434 have already been settled for an amount over Rs 15,000 crore. This represents about 80 per cent of the claims getting settled as far as medical insurance or hospitalisation is concerned," IRDAI Member (Non-life) T L Alamelu said.

She was speaking at the 13th Global Insurance E-Summit organised by industry body Assocham.

As far as death claims are concerned, which are handled by the life insurers, about 55,276 claims have been intimated. Of that, around 88 per cent or 48,484 claims amounting to Rs 3,593 crore have already been settled, she said.

T L Alamelu said the repudiated claim for health insurance is around 4 per cent and in life it is nearly 0.66 per cent.