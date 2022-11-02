India's wheat export doubles to $1.48 billion in April-Sept 2022-23

New Delhi: The country's wheat exports more than doubled to $1.48 billion during April-September 2022-23 as compared to the year-ago period, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports stood at $630 million in the year-ago period.

Though the government banned wheat exports in May, some shipments are allowed to meet food security needs of the countries that request for it.

The global wheat supply has been seriously disrupted because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Both nations are major wheat producers.

The ministry also said exports of agricultural and processed food products rose 25 per cent during the six- month period of this fiscal year.

The overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased to $13.77 billion in April-September 2022 from $11.05 billion in the same period a year ago.

For 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed by APEDA and export of $13.77 billion has already been achieved in the six-month period, it added. Similarly, export of fresh fruits increased to $313 million during the period under reviews as compared to $301 million a year ago.

Export of lentils increased from $135 million to $330 million. Basmati rice exports too increased to $2.28 billion during April-September 2022 from $1.66 billion a year ago.

Shipments of non-basmati rice registered a growth of 8 per cent to $3.20 billion.

Similarly, export of poultry products rose 83 per cent to $57 million, while shipments of dairy products increased 58 per cent to $342 million.