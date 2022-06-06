India's trade with GCC nations rising at fast pace
New Delhi: India's trade with Gulf nations has come into prominence after a diplomatic row over derogatory comments made by the ruling BJP's spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad.
Here is a look at bilateral trade India has with the Gulf nations:
India imports predominately crude oil and natural gas from the Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and exports pearls, precious and semi-precious stones; metals; imitation jewellery; electrical machinery; iron and steel; and chemicals to these countries.
During 2020-21, India imported goods worth $110.73 billion from the six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nations. Its merchandise exports stood at $44 billion to these nations.
Besides trade, Gulf nations are host to a sizeable Indian population. Out of about 32 million non-resident Indians (NRIs), nearly half are estimated to be working in Gulf countries. These NRIs send a significant amount of money back home.
According to a November 2021 report of the World Bank, India got $87 billion in foreign remittances in 2021. Of this, a sizeable portion came from the GCC nations.
Trade with GCC nations:
1. Saudi Arabia: It was the fourth-largest trading partner last fiscal. Total bilateral trade has increased to about $43 billion in 2021-22 from $22 billion in the previous fiscal.
2. Qatar: India imports 8.5 million tonnes a year of LNG from Qatar and exports products ranging from cereals to meat, fish, chemicals, and plastics. Two-way commerce between India and Qatar rose to $15 billion in 2021-22 from $9.21 billion in 2020-21.
3. Kuwait: It was the 27th largest trading partner of India in the last fiscal. Bilateral trade has jumped to $12.3 billion in 2021-22 as compared to $6.3 billion in the previous financial year.
4. UAE: It was the third-largest trading partner of India in 2021-22. India's bilateral trade with the nation increased to $72.9 billion in 2021-22 as compared to $43.3 billion in 2020-21.
5. Oman: It was the 31st largest trading partner of India in 2021-22. India's bilateral trade with the nation has increased to about $10 billion in 2021-22 as compared to $5.5 billion in 2020-21.
6. Bahrain: Two-way commerce with India stood at $1.65 billion in 2021-22 as against $1 billion in 2020-21. Besides, India's bilateral trade with Iran aggregated to $1.9 billion in 2021-22 as compared to $2.1 billion in 2020-21.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT