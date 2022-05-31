India's textiles exports highest-ever in FY22 at $44.4 billion: Govt
New Delhi: India recorded its highest-ever textiles and apparel exports in the financial year 2021-22 at $44.4 billion, the government said on Tuesday.
The exports tally, which also includes handicrafts, indicates a substantial increase of 41 per cent and 26 per cent over corresponding figures in FY21 and FY20, respectively.
USA was the top export destination for the country's textiles and apparel shipments accounting for 27 per cent share, followed by the European Union (18 per cent), Bangladesh (12 per cent) and UAE (6 per cent), the textiles ministry said.
"In terms of product categories, the export of cotton textiles was $17.2 billion with 39 per cent share registering a growth of 54 pet cent and 67 per cent during 2021-22 over FY21 and FY20, respectively," an official statement said.
Export of ready-made garments stood at $16 billion with 36 per cent share showing a growth of 31 per cent and 3 per cent during 2021-22 over FY21 and FY20, respectively.
Man-made textiles exports were to the tune of $6.3 billion with a 14 per cent share, which shows a growth of 51 per cent and 18 per cent during 2021-22 over FY21 and FY20, respectively.
Export of handicrafts was $2.1 billion with 5 per cent share, reporting a growth of 22 per cent and 16 per cent during 2021-22 over FY21 and FY20, respectively, the textiles ministry said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unified MCD will work on combined budget from 3 erstwhile corporations31 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case31 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs31 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
India's GDP grows at 8.7% in FY22, 4.1% in March quarter: Govt data31 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak31 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT