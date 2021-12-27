India's growth as textile mfg hub to rely on appeal of domestic market

New Delhi: India's growth as a manufacturing hub for textiles will depend on the attractiveness of its domestic market and on investments in high-end textile machinery, products in emerging areas like technical textiles and man made fiber (MMF), the government said on Monday.

In its year-end review of the textile sector, the Ministry of Textiles outlined various initiatives taken during 2021 including approving the setting up of 7 Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Parks with a total outlay of

Rs 4,445 crore.

"The government has notified uniform goods and services tax rate at 12 per cent on MMF, MMF yarn, MMF fabrics and apparel that has addressed the inverted tax structure in the MMF textile value chain. The changed rates will come into effect from 1 January, 2022," the Ministry stated.

This will help the MMF segment grow and emerge as a big job provider in the country, it added.

Under PM MITRA Parks, world-class industrial infrastructure would attract cutting edge technology/scale and FDI / local investment in the sector, the textile ministry stated.

PM MITRA Parks will generate around 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park, it added.

The ministry also highlighted that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles is specially focused at high value and expanding MMF and technical textiles segments of textiles value chain.

It said the Centre's move to approve continuation of Rebate of State & Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme up to March 2024 is set to boost export competitiveness of Indian apparel and made-ups.

"The domestic textile and apparel production is approx $140 billion including $40 billion of Textiles and Apparel export. The textile and apparel industry contributed 2 per cent in the overall GDP of India in 2019 and 11 per cent to total manufacturing in GVA," the ministry stated.