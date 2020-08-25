'India's crude steel output falls over 24% in July, global output dips 2.5%'

New Delhi: India's crude steel output fell 24.6 per cent to 7.150 million tonnes (MT) during July 2020, according to global body worldsteel.



The country had produced 9.485 MT crude steel during the same month in 2019, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

Global steel production also registered a fall during the month under review, the data showed.

"World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 152.694 MT in July 2020, a 2.5 per cent decrease compared to 156.679 MT in July 2019.

"Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update," it said.

According to worldsteel data, China registered a 9.1 per cent year-on-year growth in its steel output at 93.359 MT during July 2020.

The United States produced 5.241 MT of crude steel in July 2020, registering a fall of 29.4 per cent compared to 7.419 MT output in July 2019.

Japan produced 6.049 MT of crude steel in July 2020, down 27.9 per cent from 8.387 MT in July 2019.

South Korea's steel production for the month stood at 5.526 MT, down 8.3 per cent compared to 6.026 MT in

July 2019.

It further said "the production in the EU overall is estimated to be 9.817 MT of crude steel in July 2020, down by 24.4 per cent over 12.989 in July 2019."

During July 2020, production in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries is estimated to be 8.091 MT, down 5.8 per cent over 8.588 MT in

July 2019.