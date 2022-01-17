India's apple exports up 82% since 2014

New Delhi: India's apple exports have jumped 82 per cent since 2014, while fruit imports increased marginally by 3.8 per cent during the same time, Commerce Ministry data said.

Increase in exports is helping the growers in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to further push the outbound shipments in different parts of the world.

In value terms, exports rose to $14.45 million in 2020-21 from $8.6 million in 2014-15, the data showed. Apple exports during April-November this fiscal stood at $12.25 million, indicating healthy growth over the years.

On the other hand, imports have increased 3.8 per cent to $240 million in 2020-21 from $230.8 million in 2014-15.

About 82 per cent of apples imported into India are from Chile, New Zealand, Turkey, Italy, Brazil and the US.

Chile accounted for a quarter of India's imports. It was followed by New Zealand (16.45 per cent), Turkey (12.43 per cent), and Italy (10.8 per cent).

Small suppliers of apples to India include Iran (7.73 per cent), the UAE (3.29 per cent) and Afghanistan (0.43 per cent) during April-November 2021-22.

The government is taking steps to push apple exports further.