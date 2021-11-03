IndianOil rolls out 'XtraGreen' at 126 fuel stations across 63 cities

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, IndianOil presented two unique customer-centric offerings to delight IndianOil patrons across the country. The company rolled out the cleaner and greener diesel XtraGreen to 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country and also launched IndianOil's fuel gift card, One4U.

The rollout of XtraGreen and the launch of One4U was done in the presence of Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman and other senior officials of IndianOil, including Dr S S V Ramakumar, Director (Research & Development and Petrochemical and Business Development)and Mr V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing).

Chairman Vaidya commenced the sale of XtraGreen at an IndianOil fuel station at Agra. Speaking during the launch of this green fuel offering, Chairman, IndianOil said, "XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070. This also underlines IndianOil's unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience".