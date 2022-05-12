Indian Railways conducts second stage CBT test from May 9-10

New Delhi: Indian Railways conducted second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment on May 9-10, 2022 for Level 6 (7124 posts) and Level 4 (161 posts). The total candidates scheduled were 1,80,882, out of which 1,28,708 candidates appeared for the CBT.

For the first time, Aadhar based authentication was done for the candidates. The second phase CBT was conducted in three shifts, i.e. two shifts were held for level six on May 9, 2022 and one shift was held for level 4 on 10th May.

The scheduling was done in such a way that the candidates of one RRB are given same question paper so that there is no need for normalisation. The Level 6 CBT was conducted in 156 centers in 111 cities across 25 states. The overall attendance for level 6 was about 74 per cent.

The level 4 CBT was conducted in 89 centers in 56 cities across 17 states. Overall attendance was about 60.5 per cent Special trains were run by Indian Railways to facilitate movement of candidates.