Indian Oil to spend `2 lakh cr for net zero target by 2046

New Delhi: IndianOil, India's largest fuel refiner and retailer, has resolved to achieve net-zero operational emissions by the year 2046. IndianOil's decarbonisation plans encompass both Scope 1 & 2 emissions. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, made the announcement during the Company's 63rd Annual General Meeting, held on Thursday. The year 2046 coincides with India completing 99 years of independence and the celebration of its 100th Independence Day.

This historic declaration by the country's energy major, aligns with India's net zero commitment by 2070 announced as part of the Panchamrit goals by the Prime Minister at the COP-26 Summit last year.

Speaking on the occasion, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, "As we embark on the net-zero journey in the right earnest, we already have a well-crafted blueprint in place. It adopts a multi-pronged approach to take us gradually towards the net zero destination. We have envisaged that an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore will be required to achieve the target by the year 2046. IndianOil has been pursuing a robust green agenda for some time now, to steer the country's green energy transition. So we are already working on several emission mitigation pathways like green hydrogen, biofuels, renewables, carbon offsetting through ecosystem restoration and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), among others". Sharing details on IndianOil's net zero strategy, Vaidya added, "IndianOil plans to achieve two-thirds of emission reduction through energy efficiency, electrification and fuel replacement efforts, while about a third of the total emission would be mitigated through options such as CCUS, nature based solutions and purchase of carbon credits".

Currently, IndianOil's Green House Gas (GHG) emission, emanating majorly from the Company's refining operations, stands around 21.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MMTCO2e) per annum. Out of the total emissions, 96 per cent are on account of processes like direct fuel burning for deriving energy from heat, steam, electricity and cooling, that are part of operations. These constitute the Scope-1 emissions. The balance 4 per cent are on account of sourcing electricity from the grid which constitutes Scope-2 emissions.