India vs South Africa T20 series: Paytm announces bringing back '4 ka 100 cashback' offer on UPI money transfers

New Delhi: One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm on Wednesday announced that it is bringing back the exciting '4 ka 100 cashback offer' on UPI money transfers during the upcoming Paytm India vs South Africa T20 Series, scheduled from June 9 to 19, 2022.

Lakhs of customers won Rs 100 cashback when the offer was first introduced during the India West Indies Series in February 2022.

Paytm UPI is preferred by millions of users for online money transfers, which are secure and reliable. On match days, new users can avail the '4 ka 100 cashback offer' wherein on sending Rs 4 using Paytm UPI they will get assured cashback of Rs 100.

New users can sign up for Paytm UPI by downloading the Paytm app from the Google Playstore or App Store.

On the Paytm app, they can register and link their bank accounts for using Paytm UPI services within a few

minutes.

It not only enables them to make online payments directly from their bank account, but also allows them to instantly check the balance of the linked account for free and make payments by scanning any UPI QR code.

In addition, existing users can win cashback upto Rs 100 through the referral program, where they invite friends or family to use Paytm for UPI money transfers.

Paytm spokesperson said, "With Paytm UPI, users get the convenience of superfast and secure money transfers. Given the success of our '4 ka 100' UPI offer, where lakhs of users had won cashbacks, we have brought back the campaign during the upcoming T20 series to encourage more people to adopt digital

payments."

The company offers users flexibility with a wide range of payment instruments like

Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, netbanking, credit & debit cards and Paytm Postpaid.

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most

comprehensive payment services. Pioneer of mobile QR payments revolution in India,

Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology-led financial

Services.