India-Singapore ink MoU to promote tech-based start-ups

Singapore: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IIT-Kanpur have come together to provide a gateway of opportunities to tech-based start-ups to usher a circular economy and an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The SICCI-SIIC conducted the first in a series of cross-border collaborations on Friday under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on March 10, 2021.

The purpose of the launchpad is to encourage start-ups to take advantage of the Singapore-India trade and technology corridor.

The two institutions are collaborating to identify young, indigenous talent to provide them with an array of incubation services.

"This one-of-its-kind association will provide start-ups in Singapore and India a competitive edge in the global market," said a joint statement on Friday.

With an array of services, both SICCI and SIIC will promote homegrown and international initiatives operating in the technology domain with mentorship and access to capital.

To galvanise their efforts towards promoting indigenous innovation, SICCI-SIIC Launchpad Competition SICCI-SIIC INNOVATION LAUNCHPAD held a start-up pitch competition on a virtual platform.

Nine pre-selected contestants - five from Singapore and four from India - pitched their ideas to the judges.