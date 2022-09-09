India bans export of broken rice amid likely kharif output fall of 10-12 mn tonne

New Delhi: Amid the fear that rice production in this kharif season may reduce by 10-12 million tonnes due to drought in four states, the government has banned exports of broken rice to ensure adequate availability of broken rice for consumption by domestic poultry industry and for other animal feedstock as well as to produce ethanol for successful implementation of EBP (Ethanol Blending Programme) programme.



While addressing a hurriedly called press conference, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Friday said that the country may witness a reduction in rice production due to drought in the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Notably, in the 2021-22 crop year, India produced over 111 million tonnes of rice in the kharif season.

Defending the decision to ban export of broken rice, the Food Secretary said, "The central government banned exports of broken rice on Thursday night as a "mind-boggling" increase had caused domestic shortage and increased poultry and feed meal rates. Broken rice is largely meant for the non-human consumption and it is used as a feed meal in the poultry industry."

Data sourced from various agencies show that in Financial Year 2021-22 (FY22) out of the 3.8-3.9 million tonnes of broken rice exported, around 1.6 million tonnes (over 41 per cent) went to China for use as feed meal.

"During April to August this year (FY-23), exports of broken rice has risen by a 'mind boggling' 4178 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2019, while between FY 2018 and FY 2019, exports of broken rice from India has jumped by almost 319 per cent," Pandey said.

Pandey, however, further said, "We have kept parboiled rice and basmati rice outside the purview of any sort of restriction be it higher export duty or total ban because these are used for human consumption in several countries across the globe."

The share of broken rice in India's total exports, which is estimated to be around 21.2 million tonnes in 2021-22, has increased to 23 per cent in April-August 2022 period compared to 1.34 per cent in the corresponding period in 2019.

About 50-60 lakh MT of broken rice is produced annually in India which is mainly used as poultry feed and feed for other animals. It is also used as a feedstock by the grain-based distilleries for producing ethanol which is supplied to oil marketing companies (OMCs) for blending with petrol.

Domestic price of broken rice, which was Rs 16/kg in the open market, has increased to about Rs 22/kg in states following the exports due to higher international prices. Poultry sector and animal husbandry farmers were impacted the most due to price hike of feed ingredients as about 60-65 per cent inputs cost for poultry feed comes from broken rice and any increase in prices will be reflected in poultry products like milk, egg, meat, etc.