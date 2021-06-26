IGL net profit up 31% in Q4

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest CNG distribution company, on Friday reported 31 per cent rise in January-March net profit on the back of an increase in sales volume.



Net profit of Rs 332.08 crore, or Rs 4.73 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal year is compared with Rs 252.63 crore, or Rs 3.62 a share, net profit a year back, the company said in a statement.

Turnover rose marginally to Rs 1,700.52 crore from Rs 1,697 crore in January-March 2020.

"Overall sales volume was 614 million standard cubic meters in Q4 of 2020-21 as compared to 567 mmscm in Q4 of 2019-20 showing a growth of 8 per cent. While CNG registered sales volume growth of 7 per cent, piped natural gas (PNG) showed overall sales volume growth of 11 per cent during the quarter," it said.

In the full 2020-21 fiscal year, net profit slipped 11 per cent to Rs 1,005 crore as volumes were "heavily impacted by the nationwide lockdowns leading to highly restricted mobility on the roads."

The average daily gas sale during the fiscal was 5.33 million standard cubic meters per day as compared to 6.44 mmscmd in 2019-20 due to the pandemic restrictions during a major part of the year.

The board of IGL has recommended a dividend of 180 per cent for consideration of the members in the Annual General Meeting. IGL operates city gas distribution (CGD) networks across 27 districts in 10 geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

After consolidating the financial results of two associate companies, CUGL and MNGL, the consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,172 crore against a profit of Rs 1,248 crore in the previous year.

IGL meets fuel requirements of over 12 lakh vehicles running on CNG in the national capital region (NCR) through a network of 612 CNG stations. IGL supplies piped natural gas for cooking purposes to nearly 17 lakh households in these cities.