High input costs to impact demand, output: PHDCCI

New Delhi: High cost of inputs, skyrocketing global commodity prices, shortage of containers and unavailability of some raw materials, will have an impact on the demand and production possibilities in the coming months, PHDCCI said on Sunday.

PHDCCI President Pradeep Multani said the prices of the basic raw materials have increased by more than 50 per cent during the last one year and they are posing a challenge to the small businesses to operate as it impacts cost of production and affects competitiveness.

At this juncture, he said there is a need to address the high commodity prices and shortages of raw material to support the consumption and private investments in the country.

"Although the economic activity remained intact in September, high cost of inputs vis-a-vis skyrocketing international commodity prices, shortages of containers and unavailability of some raw materials, will have an impact on the demand and production possibilities in the coming months," he said.

He added that the drivers of household consumption need to be further strengthened to enhance the aggregate demand as it will have an accelerated effect on expansion of capital investments.