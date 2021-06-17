H-Energy Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Petrobangla for supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh

Chennai: Achieving a major milestone for supply of re-gasified LNG from India to Bangladesh, H-Energy signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petrobangla on 16th June 2021. The companies will soon finalize a long term supply agreement to commence the supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh through a cross border natural gas pipeline.

H-Energy was authorized by Petroleum and Natural gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body in India, to build own and operate Kanai Chatta-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting H-Energy's LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to the Bangladesh border, to enable cross border supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh.

H-Energy is the only company to have received the authorization from PNGRB to lay a pipeline till the Bangladesh border.

Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy said "this is a key milestone in the future of Indo Bangladesh energy cooperation. I am grateful to the Government of Bangladesh, the team at Petrobangla and the various governmental agencies of India whose unstinted support has made this happen. Our objective is to deliver environmentally friendly, safe, and economical energy to the state of West Bengal and to Western Bangladesh.

Thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders, most permissions are in place and we shall see important milestone after milestone in this project happen at a rapid pace."