Goyal calls for increasing handloom exports to `10,000 cr in three years

New Delhi: Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for increasing handloom exports to Rs 10,000 crore and doubling the production to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next three years with a view to promoting the growth of the sector.

At present, handloom exports are worth Rs 2,500 crore and production is about Rs 60,000 crore.

"Let us today all resolve collectively on this day that we will go for a Rs 10,000 crore target for exports of handloom products and a target to increase our production to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next three years," he said at the National Handloom Day celebrations.

He also suggested forming a team under the chairmanship of Sunil Sethi of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) consisting of weavers, trainers, equipment makers, marketing experts and other stakeholders to recommend ways and means to promote the growth of the sector.