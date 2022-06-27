Govt to invite bids for 8,000 MW thermal capacities without PPAs
New Delhi: The government will invite bids from states to sell electricity generated from 8,000 megawatt (MW) thermal capacities without PPAs, Power Minister RK Singh has said.
A total of 8,000 MW of thermal capacities in India are without any power purchase agreements, the minister said.
Replying to a question related to capacities without PPAs in India, the minister said, "There are 8,000 MW of capacities which don't have PPAs in thermal". Sharing the government's plan to resolve the issue, the minister informed that states have been asked to send their electricity requirement, and accordingly bids will be invited.
"We will aggregate (their demand) and call on for bids and based on the bids, whoever puts in the lowest bids, PPAs will be signed. Once PPAs are signed, they (states) will get the power," he said.
Speaking further, the minister said there are also some thermal capacities undergoing the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, and the government has already taken several steps, including meeting with the bankers, to resolve the issue at the earliest so such plants can start operations.
"There are some projects in the NCLT. The country has 17,500 MW plants, which run only on imported coal. Out of that, 2,500 MW were under the NCLT. I had a meeting with bankers etc. We worked out on ways and means of starting this," he said.
