Govt releases Rs 7,183 crore in 3rd instalment of revenue deficit grant
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday released the third monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. This is to be released in 12 equated monthly instalments.
The states receiving this grant are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
"The Department of Expenditure has on Monday released the 3rd monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs.7,183.42 crore to 14 States," the ministry said in a statement.
