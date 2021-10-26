Govt receives `533 cr from four CPSEs as dividend

New Delhi: The government has received Rs 533 crore as dividend tranches from 4 CPSEs, including IRCON and NHPC, this fiscal year (FY), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore as dividend tranches to GoI, the DIPAM Secretary

tweeted.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 8,572 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through the disinvestment of the minority stake in CPSEs.