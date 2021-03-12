Govt developing dedicated portal to facilitate domestic investors: Comm Ministry

New Delhi: The government is in the process of developing a portal - Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra - for hand-holding, information dissemination and facilitation of domestic investors, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The portal is in testing phase and the final version will be ready for launch by May 1, 2021.

The webpage will also be available in regional languages and mobile App in due course, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

"In order to further strengthen efforts to promote domestic investments, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in the process of finalising a dedicated digital portal - Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra - for hand holding, information dissemination, and facilitation of domestic investors," it said.

The special features of the portal will be daily updates on policies and new initiatives by central and state governments; information about approvals, licences, clearances and different schemes and incentives; information on manufacturing clusters and land availability; and applicable taxation

system.

It added that the portal will support investors throughout their business journey and help them get all the information starting from finding an investment opportunity to exploring incentives and taxes applicable to their businesses, sources of funding, raw material availability, training, management requirement and tender information.

Further, the government said the portal will have a dedicated digital investment promotion and facilitation team at Invest India.