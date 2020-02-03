Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant
New Delhi: Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path.
He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget will be very successful.
"It is a pragmatic Budget. It is pushes for public private partnership (PPP) in many areas. Budget lays lot of emphasis on AI, quantum computing, roadmap for infrastructure sector. The Budget will put India on right track.
"...The government is determined to take India to accelerated high growth," he said at an event organised by industry body Ficci.
Kant, however, also added that the major challenge of the Budget will be reviving animal spirit and credit flow.
He said the finance minister laid emphasis on macro-economic stability.
"For an economy to grow at 8-9 per cent, animal spirit of the private sector is necessary. India's USD 3 trillion economy can't grow only on the back of investment by public sector," Kant stressed.
On disinvestment, Kant said the government is on tract as far as stake sale in BPCL, CONCOR and privatisation of Air India is concerned.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Disha injures her knee while shooting for Malang3 Feb 2020 3:40 PM GMT
Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in industry3 Feb 2020 3:39 PM GMT
Jennifer, Alex to have a summer wedding3 Feb 2020 3:38 PM GMT
Wish we had more time together3 Feb 2020 3:37 PM GMT
Taking sides3 Feb 2020 3:35 PM GMT