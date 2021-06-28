Govt buys 432.83L tonnes wheat at MSP for `85,500 cr

New Delhi: The government has procured 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat, an all-time high, so far this marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) for nearly Rs 85,500 crore.

Procurement of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states, an official statement said.

Till June 27, 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured as against 386.83 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The procurement has exceeded the previous all-time high of 389.92 lakh tonnes achieved in RMS 2020-21.

Wheat procurement in Rajasthan has reached a lifetime high of 23.19 lakh

tonnes.

"About 49.07 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,483.25 Crore," the statement said.