Govt approves Rs 50K crore equity infusion for MSMEs
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs to strengthen their growth potential.
The government also approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision on equity infusion will also enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to get listed on stock exchanges.
A fund of funds with cropus of Rs 10,000 will be set up. The fund of funds will be operated through mother fund and few daughter funds.
The fund structure will help leverage Rs 50,000 crore of funds at daughter funds level.
The subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs is likely to benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs.
Meanwhile, the government further amended the definition of MSME. Turnover limit for medium enterprises has been revised upward to Rs 250 crore (from Rs 100 crore as announced earlier).
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
PM Modi indispensable leader but how to rectify mistakes?...1 Jun 2020 5:46 PM GMT
Indian manufacturing output falls further in May, rate of...1 Jun 2020 5:42 PM GMT
Dynamic exit1 Jun 2020 5:31 PM GMT
Gone too soon1 Jun 2020 5:30 PM GMT
Tackling unemployment1 Jun 2020 5:29 PM GMT