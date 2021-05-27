Govt appoints 3 new CBDT members

New Delhi: Three new members were on Thursday appointed to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative and policy-making body for the Income Tax Department.



An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) named 1985 batch officers of the Indian Revenue Service Anu J Singh, J B Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi to the board.

While Singh will be in service till August, Mohapatra will retire in April next year and Sarangi will superannuate in May, 2023.

Singh is working as the principal DG of income tax systems (a technical arm of the department) in Delhi, Sarangi as the principal director general and chief vigilance officer of the tax department in Delhi and Mohapatra as the principal chief commissioner of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary. With these fresh appointments, the CBDT will still have a vacancy of one member.

Apart from CBDT chairman P C Mody, the two other serving members are K M Prasad and S K Gupta.